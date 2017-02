Photo by Philip Cosores

Chance the Rapper’s Grammy Award-winning mixtape Coloring Book included a collaboration with Future dubbed, “Smoke Break”. Now, the two MCs are at it again, teaming up for a new track. Chance previewed the cut — possibly titled, “My Peak” — via a pair of videos posted to Instagram. Watch below.

#mypeak A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Feb 20, 2017 at 3:29pm PST

#mypeak @escomoecity A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Feb 20, 2017 at 3:54pm PST

Future is just days removed from his latest self-titled album. Earlier today, he dropped a new video for the track “Super Trapper”, which you can see below.