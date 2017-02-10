Charli XCX has said that her forthcoming record will be her most “pop-commercial” effort to date, and she proved her point with her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night. The British singer first unleashed the highly anticipated album’s lead single, “After the Afterparty”, though collaborator Lil Yachty was nowhere to be seen. For an encore, however, she debuted a new song called “Bounce”. The song certainly hits the mark of pure pop commercialism with its beat-dropping hook and straightforward message: dance.

The performances featured a whole lot of white fur and a passed out AG Cook from PC Music. Watch “After the Afterparty” above and “Bounce” below.