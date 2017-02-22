Menu
Chris Martin delivers moving George Michael tribute at 2017 BRIT Awards — watch

Coldplay frontman performed Wham! song "A Different Corner"

by
on February 22, 2017, 5:48pm
Chris Martin honored George Michael with a moving tribute during tonight’s BRIT Awards. The Coldplay frontman sang “A Different Corner”, off Wham!’s final album, 1986’s Music From the Edge of Heaven. Martin was accompanied by live footage of the late music icon.

Also on hand for the tribute were former Wham! associates Andrew Ridgeley and Pepsi & Shirlie, who prefaced Martin’s tribute with a sentimental speech. Replay the entire affair below.

Last week, Martin did a piano-based cover of Wham! classic “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” during a Los Angeles event benefiting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund. Find that footage below.

one of my favorite WHAM! songs sung by the one and only Chris Martin celebrating #wcrfcure

A post shared by Skye Hoppus (@skyehoppus) on

