Chris Martin honored George Michael with a moving tribute during tonight’s BRIT Awards. The Coldplay frontman sang “A Different Corner”, off Wham!’s final album, 1986’s Music From the Edge of Heaven. Martin was accompanied by live footage of the late music icon.

Also on hand for the tribute were former Wham! associates Andrew Ridgeley and Pepsi & Shirlie, who prefaced Martin’s tribute with a sentimental speech. Replay the entire affair below.

Watch Chris Martin perform A Different Corner at the #BRITs as a tribute to George Michael https://t.co/kMlNpX8qji pic.twitter.com/yVscJN4xMj — Coldplaying (@coldplaying) February 22, 2017

Last week, Martin did a piano-based cover of Wham! classic “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” during a Los Angeles event benefiting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund. Find that footage below.