Coachella reveals 2017 sideshows

Future Islands, The Avalanches, DJ Shadow, Kaytranada, Röyksopp, and Jamie xx are among the acts who will entertain the masses in between Coachella weekends

on February 13, 2017, 5:29pm
Coachella 2017

In the days surrounding Coachella’s two weekends, many of the acts on the lineup will play sideshows in venues throughout Los Angeles. Some have affectionately dubbed the week as “Localchella.”

Among the 60 scheduled shows are three headlined by Future Islands. On April 13th, Sam Herring and co. kick off the fun with a set at the Roxy. On the 19th, they’ll play a show at the Glass House alongside Car Seat Headrest, and on the 20th, they’ll hit the stage at Pappy & Harriet’s with Stranger Things’ SURVIVE providing support.

On April 17th, Nicolas Jaar will headline an impressive bill at Pappy & Harriet’s also featuring Floating Points and Pond. The following day, New Order and Poliça will play a show together at the Santa Barbara Bowl on April 18th. Car Seat Headrest and Preoccupations will twice share a bill, first at the Regent on April 17th and again at Pappy & Harriet’s on April 20th.

Empire of the Sun, Kaytranada, The Avalanches, DJ Shadow, Röyksopp, Guided By Voices, Local Natives, Moderat, and Bonobo are among the other Coachella acts scheduled to perform sideshows. Additionally, Young Turks Records will stage a special concert featuring many of its own artists and associates. Set for April 13th at the Palm Springs Air Museum, the lineup promises Jamie xx, Sampha, Four Tet, and Francis and the Lights, among others.

See the full list of sideshows below:

coachella sideshow 2017 Coachella reveals 2017 sideshows

