Cold War Kids announce summer tour with Young the Giant

Photos by Killian Young/Philip Cosores

Earlier this month, Cold War Kids announced their return with their sixth full-length effort, LA Divine. The indie rockers plan to spend a good chunk of the year out on the road supporting the April 7th release. They’ve already lined up a March headlining trek, and now they’ve revealed a summer jaunt alongside another big name indie act: Young the Giant.

CWK will serve as support for the August and September US leg of YTG’s Home of the Strange Tour. They’ll first meet up on August 2nd in Louisville, Kentucky and hit up venerable venues like Red Rock Amphitheater in Colorado, New York’s Central Park SummerStage, and Maryland’s Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Find both bands’ complete itineraries below.

Cold War Kids 2017 Tour Dates:

03/03 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Festival

03/04 – Columbia, SC @ Music Farm *

03/05 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore *

03/06 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom *

03/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *

03/10 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre *

03/11 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge *

03/12 – Omaha, NE @ Sokol Auditorium *

03/14 – Madison, WI @ Majestic *

03/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

03/17 – Columbia, MO @ Blue Note

03/18 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre *

03/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian *

03/21 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall *

03/22 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

03/23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

03/24 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theater *

04/01-02 – Houston, TX @ Houston Whatever Fest

06/08-11 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

08/02 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre ^

08/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Amphitheatre ^

08/11 – Seattle, WA @ Wamu Theater @ Qwest Field ^

08/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Sunset Festival

08/15 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rock Amphitheater ^

08/17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Villa Hispana @ Sandia Casino ^

08/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl ^

08/19 – Reno, NV @ Summit Pavilion at Grand Sierra ^

08/20 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheatre ^

08/24 – San Diego, CA @ Open Air Theatre ^

08/25 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^

09/13 – New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage ^

09/14 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion ^

09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier ^

09/16 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

09/19 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion ^

09/26 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall ^

09/28 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion ^

09/29 – Dallas, TX @ Irving Music Factory ^

* = w/ Middle Kids

^ = w/ Young the Giant

Young the Giant 2017 Tour Dates:

02/23 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

02/24 – Providence, RI @ Lupo’s

02/25 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

02/26 – Richmond, VA @ The National

02/28 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

03/01 – Columbia, SC @ Music Farm

03/03 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Festival

03/05 – Columbia, SC @ Music Farm

03/07 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

03/08 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

03/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

03/10 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

03/25 – Guadalajara, MX @ Anagrama Festival

04/07 – San Antonio, TX @ Maverick Music Festival

04/09 – Knoxville, TN @ Rhythm N’ Blooms

05/19 – Orange Beach, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

06/11 – Cleveland, OH @ LaureLive

08/02 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre *

08/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Amphitheatre *

08/11 – Seattle, WA @ Wamu Theater @ Qwest Field *

08/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Sunset Festival

08/15 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rock Amphitheater *

08/17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Villa Hispana @ Sandia Casino *

08/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl *

08/19 – Reno, NV @ Summit Pavilion at Grand Sierra *

08/20 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheatre *

08/24 – San Diego, CA @ Open Air Theatre *

08/25 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

09/13 – New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage *

09/14 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion *

09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier *

09/16 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

09/19 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion *

09/26 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall *

09/28 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion *

09/29 – Dallas, TX @ Irving Music Factory *

* = w/ Cold War Kids

Watch the video for Cold War Kids’ latest single, “Love is Mystical”, below.