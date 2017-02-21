Cold War Kids announce summer tour with Young the Giant

Photos by Killian Young/Philip Cosores
Earlier this month, Cold War Kids announced their return with their sixth full-length effort, LA Divine. The indie rockers plan to spend a good chunk of the year out on the road supporting the April 7th release. They’ve already lined up a March headlining trek, and now they’ve revealed a summer jaunt alongside another big name indie act: Young the Giant.
CWK will serve as support for the August and September US leg of YTG’s Home of the Strange Tour. They’ll first meet up on August 2nd in Louisville, Kentucky and hit up venerable venues like Red Rock Amphitheater in Colorado, New York’s Central Park SummerStage, and Maryland’s Merriweather Post Pavilion.
Find both bands’ complete itineraries below.
Cold War Kids 2017 Tour Dates:
03/03 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Festival
03/04 – Columbia, SC @ Music Farm *
03/05 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore *
03/06 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom *
03/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *
03/10 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre *
03/11 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge *
03/12 – Omaha, NE @ Sokol Auditorium *
03/14 – Madison, WI @ Majestic *
03/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
03/17 – Columbia, MO @ Blue Note
03/18 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre *
03/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian *
03/21 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall *
03/22 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *
03/23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *
03/24 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theater *
04/01-02 – Houston, TX @ Houston Whatever Fest
06/08-11 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
08/02 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre ^
08/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Amphitheatre ^
08/11 – Seattle, WA @ Wamu Theater @ Qwest Field ^
08/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Sunset Festival
08/15 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rock Amphitheater ^
08/17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Villa Hispana @ Sandia Casino ^
08/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl ^
08/19 – Reno, NV @ Summit Pavilion at Grand Sierra ^
08/20 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheatre ^
08/24 – San Diego, CA @ Open Air Theatre ^
08/25 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^
09/13 – New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage ^
09/14 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion ^
09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier ^
09/16 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^
09/19 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion ^
09/26 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall ^
09/28 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion ^
09/29 – Dallas, TX @ Irving Music Factory ^
* = w/ Middle Kids
^ = w/ Young the Giant
Young the Giant 2017 Tour Dates:
02/23 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre
02/24 – Providence, RI @ Lupo’s
02/25 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
02/26 – Richmond, VA @ The National
02/28 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
03/01 – Columbia, SC @ Music Farm
03/03 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Festival
03/05 – Columbia, SC @ Music Farm
03/07 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
03/08 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
03/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
03/10 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
03/25 – Guadalajara, MX @ Anagrama Festival
04/07 – San Antonio, TX @ Maverick Music Festival
04/09 – Knoxville, TN @ Rhythm N’ Blooms
05/19 – Orange Beach, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
06/11 – Cleveland, OH @ LaureLive
08/02 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre *
08/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Amphitheatre *
08/11 – Seattle, WA @ Wamu Theater @ Qwest Field *
08/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Sunset Festival
08/15 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rock Amphitheater *
08/17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Villa Hispana @ Sandia Casino *
08/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl *
08/19 – Reno, NV @ Summit Pavilion at Grand Sierra *
08/20 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheatre *
08/24 – San Diego, CA @ Open Air Theatre *
08/25 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *
09/13 – New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage *
09/14 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion *
09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier *
09/16 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
09/19 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion *
09/26 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall *
09/28 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion *
09/29 – Dallas, TX @ Irving Music Factory *
* = w/ Cold War Kids
Watch the video for Cold War Kids’ latest single, “Love is Mystical”, below.