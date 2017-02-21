Listen to enough Replacements songs and you start to realize that life in a bottle is one long, tedious blur. That appears to be the conceit of Greg Marinaccio’s new video for Conor Oberst’s latest folk jam, “Till St. Dymphna Kicks Us Out”.
Through one long take — although, it’s not, as you can see with the shadowy dividing lines — we watch as a litany of characters go through the motions at what ostensibly must be St. Dymphna’s bar. According to Stereogum pillar Tom Breihan, Magnetic Fields frontman Stephin Merritt is somewhere in the chaos.
As previously reported, Oberst is releasing Salutations on March 17th via Nonesuch. It’s a follow-up to last year’s stripped-down Ruminations and features a mix of new material and songs from that album, all fleshed out by a number of stars, from the Felice Brothers to Jim James to Jim Keltner to Blake Mills.
Watch above and consult the album’s tracklist and supporting tour dates below.
Salutations Tracklist:
01. Too Late To Fixate
02. Gossamer Thin
03. Overdue
04. Afterthought
05. Next Of Kin
06. Napalm
07. Mamah Borthwick
08. Till Saint Dymphna’s Kicks Us Out
09. Barbary Coast
10. Tachycardia
11. Empty Hotel By The Sea
12. Anytime Soon
13. Counting Sheep
14. Rain Follows The Plow
15. You All Loved Him Once
16. A Little Uncanny
17. Salutations
Conor Oberst 2017 Tour Dates:
02/27 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House
03/09 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Lounge ^
03/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theater ^
03/11 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall ^
03/12 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom ^
03/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^
03/16 – Spicewood, TX @ Luck Reunion ^
03/17 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live ^
03/18 – New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre ^
03/19 – Macon, GA @ Cox Capitol Theatre ^
03/21 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^
03/22 – Chattanooga, TN @ Track 29 ^
03/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ^
03/24 – McMinnville, TN @ Bluegrass Underground
03/25 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant ^
03/26 – Iowa City, IA @ The Englert Theater ^
05/12 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox
05/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theater
05/19 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
06/01 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival
07/14-16 Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
07/15-16 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Fest
07/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn
07/21 – Boston, MA @ The House of Blues #
07/28 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival *
^ = w/ The Felice Brothers
# = w/ Hop Along
* = w/ Wilco