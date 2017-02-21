Listen to enough Replacements songs and you start to realize that life in a bottle is one long, tedious blur. That appears to be the conceit of Greg Marinaccio’s new video for Conor Oberst’s latest folk jam, “Till St. Dymphna Kicks Us Out”.

Through one long take — although, it’s not, as you can see with the shadowy dividing lines — we watch as a litany of characters go through the motions at what ostensibly must be St. Dymphna’s bar. According to Stereogum pillar Tom Breihan, Magnetic Fields frontman Stephin Merritt is somewhere in the chaos.

As previously reported, Oberst is releasing Salutations on March 17th via Nonesuch. It’s a follow-up to last year’s stripped-down Ruminations and features a mix of new material and songs from that album, all fleshed out by a number of stars, from the Felice Brothers to Jim James to Jim Keltner to Blake Mills.

Watch above and consult the album’s tracklist and supporting tour dates below.

Salutations Tracklist:

01. Too Late To Fixate

02. Gossamer Thin

03. Overdue

04. Afterthought

05. Next Of Kin

06. Napalm

07. Mamah Borthwick

08. Till Saint Dymphna’s Kicks Us Out

09. Barbary Coast

10. Tachycardia

11. Empty Hotel By The Sea

12. Anytime Soon

13. Counting Sheep

14. Rain Follows The Plow

15. You All Loved Him Once

16. A Little Uncanny

17. Salutations

Conor Oberst 2017 Tour Dates:

02/27 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House

03/09 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Lounge ^

03/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theater ^

03/11 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall ^

03/12 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom ^

03/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^

03/16 – Spicewood, TX @ Luck Reunion ^

03/17 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live ^

03/18 – New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre ^

03/19 – Macon, GA @ Cox Capitol Theatre ^

03/21 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^

03/22 – Chattanooga, TN @ Track 29 ^

03/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ^

03/24 – McMinnville, TN @ Bluegrass Underground

03/25 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant ^

03/26 – Iowa City, IA @ The Englert Theater ^

05/12 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox

05/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theater

05/19 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

06/01 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

07/14-16 Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/15-16 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Fest

07/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn

07/21 – Boston, MA @ The House of Blues #

07/28 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival *

^ = w/ The Felice Brothers

# = w/ Hop Along

* = w/ Wilco