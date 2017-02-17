Consequence Media is seeking graphic designer

Consequence Media, a digital marketing and sales hub representing Consequence of Sound and other independent publications, is seeking a full-time graphic designer.

Preferred candidates have a minimum two years of professional design work; advanced knowledge of platforms including Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign; and an understanding of motion graphic software such as After Effects and Cinema 4D is a Plus. Past experience in digital marketing, material design and web design is preferred.

Candidates must be self-sufficient, creative, and a hard-working team player. Chicago or South Florida-area candidates are strongly preferred.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

— Craft the artistic vision of Consequence Media, including our marketing materials, website design, and more.

— Lead the ideation, design, and creation of materials relevant to advertising pitches for major brands. This may include Powerpoint or Keynote presentations, advertising creatives, and web-based template (CMS).

— Assist in execution of advertising campaigns, including the creation of necessary graphics.

Please submit your résumé, along with clips of your work, to info@consequencemedia.com with the subject line “Consequence Media Graphic Designer”. Deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. CT on February 28th. Chicago or South Florida-area candidates are strongly preferred.