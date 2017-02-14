D.R.A.M.’s “Broccoli” was denied Grammy gold on Sunday, losing out to “Hotline Bling” in the Best Rap/Sung Performance category. The Virginia rapper-singer doesn’t seemed to fazed by the loss, however. Just 24 hours later, he was back on stage supporting another track from his debut album, Big Baby D.R.A.M. Better yet, for his performance of “WiFi” on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he was joined onstage by the incomparable Erykah Badu. Catch the replay here.

Additionally, D.R.A.M. has released a new video for “Cute”. It stars a D.R.A.M. puppet!