Daft Punk make their live comeback, join The Weeknd for “I Feel It Coming” at 2017 Grammys — watch

To the delight of Sean Spicer, the French robots return for their first live performance in three years

on February 12, 2017, 8:41pm
Daft Punk took the Grammys stage tonight, marking their first live appearance since 2014. The French robots were on hand to accompany The Weeknd, and together they performed “I Feel It Coming”, one of their two collaborations on Abel Tesfaye’s latest album, Starboy.

The R&B crooner was his usual suave self, gliding across the stage like a Michael Jackson prodigy. For their part, Daft Punk were outfitted in some bizarre threads that could only be described as Darth Vader-esque. The “Feel It Coming” backdrop seemed inspired by some kind of faraway planet covered in ice, so I suppose it makes some sense in a Star Wars/Daft Punk kind of way. Regardless, the electronic duo is back!

Replay the whole thing down below. Starboy is out now; meanwhile, Daft Punk recently opened a comprehensive pop-up shop/retrospective in Los Angeles.

