Daft Punk to open pop-up shop/restrospective in Los Angeles

Recently, French electronic duo Daft Punk scored their first no. 1 single with an appearance on The Weeknd’s “Starboy”. They parlayed the accomplishment into their first live appearance since 2014 at this year’s Grammy Awards, where they will perform the chart topping single alongside the R&B singer. Now, the group has announced another first: a pop-up shop.

It’s not just any ol’ pop-up shop, however. To be set up at Los Angeles’ Maxfield architectural space from February 11th to February 19th, the pop-up will double as a retrospective. Daft Punk’s archival set pieces, props, wardrobe, artwork, photography, and most importantly, the infamous robot helmets will all be on display.

There will also be limited edition apparel and accessories available for purchase, created by designers such as Gosha Rubchinskiy, Off-White, Enfants Riches Deprives, Darkdron, Herve Manufacturer, and Han Cholo.

The shop’s hours are:

02/11 – 12pm to 5pm

02/12 – 11am to 7pm

02/13 – 11am to 7pm

02/14 – 11am to 7pm

02/15 – 11am to 7pm

02/16 – 11am to 7pm

02/17 – 11am to 7pm

02/18 – 11am to 7pm

02/19 – 12pm to 5pm