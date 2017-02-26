Damon Albarn tells fan that new Gorillaz album is finished, tour rehearsals are underway

We’re nearly two months into 2017, and still no sign of Gorillaz’s new album. Now, though, comes a promising update from a fan who caught up with Damon Albarn in London this week.

The Gorillaz mastermind allegedly told Jack Winstanley that “they’ve just finished the album and they’re rehearsing right now.” Albarn also posed for a photo wearing “a new hat [he got] for the Gorillaz tour.”

@_JackWinstanley he told me he'd got a new hat for the gorillaz tour and started dancing I'm literally crying — Jack (@_JackWinstanley) February 22, 2017

@sidneyphlegm he says they've just finished the album and they're rehearsing right now!! 🙂 — Jack (@_JackWinstanley) February 23, 2017

Albarn’s drummer, Seye, offered further evidence of Gorillaz prepping for an upcoming tour. On Instagram, he posted a photo from inside a rehearsal space. “Working hard,” reads the accompanying caption.

Working hard A post shared by Seye Adelekan (@seyemusic) on Feb 23, 2017 at 8:15am PST

In January, Gorillaz marked Donald Trump’s inauguration with the release of a politically-charged new track called “Hallelujah Money”. A collaboration with UK singer-songwriter Benjamin Clementine, it was the band’s first new music in five years. It’s unclear whether “Hallelujah Money” will appear on the new album, the long-awaited follow-up to 2010’s Plastic Beach.

Revisit the video for “Hallelujah Money” below.