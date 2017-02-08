Danny Brown and producer Paul White have teamed up numerous times in the past. White has produced three of Brown’s four LPs, including last year’s supremely excellent Atrocity Exhibition, and Brown has appeared on a handful of White’s projects. There’s a reason they work together so frequently and so well, and you can hear it on the title track off their upcoming collaborative EP, Accelerator.

On “Accelerator”, White lays down a completely frantic beat that’s perfect for someone like Brown. The MC has a markedly idiosyncratic cadence that wouldn’t necessarily work over your typical instrumental, but White understands how to work to Brown’s strengths. What results is something unpredictable, seemingly unsettled and gleeful all at once. The hook sums up the feeling of the track pretty accurately as Brown spits, “Walkin’ light/ The ground is so shaky/ Losing sight/ ‘Cause things are so hazy/ Lost my mind/ Think I’m going crazy.”

Check out the song via the video above, in which a man quite literally loses his mind. Accelerator, due out on February 10th, will also feature the song “Lion’s Den” alongside the instrumentals for both tracks.