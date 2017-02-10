Menu
Danny Brown and Paul White release new Accelerator EP: Stream/download

Collaborative effort comes just months after Brown's impressive Atrocity Exhibition

on February 10, 2017, 10:10am
Accelerator is the new EP from Danny Brown and producer Paul White. Following its early title track (and bonkers music video), the entire collection has been revealed and can be streamed below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Due out via R&S Records, Accelerator spans four tracks: the title track, “Lion’s Den”, and their respective instrumental versions. It arrives less than five months after Brown’s Atrocity Exhibition, one of the best albums of 2016.

The Detroit MC and UK-based beatsmith have a long history of collaborating. White has worked on Brown’s last three full-lengths; Brown has returned the favor, appearing on White’s Rapping with Paul White album and his 2013 EP, Watch the Ants.

Accelerator EP Artwork:

a3525288854 10 Danny Brown and Paul White release new Accelerator EP: Stream/download

Accelerator EP Tracklist:
01. Accelerator
02. Accelerator (Instrumental)
03. Lion’s Den
04. Lion’s Den (Instrumental)

