Danny McBride confirms Halloween reboot won’t be a remake

John Carpenter sent horror fans into a frenzy last week when he confirmed that David Gordon Green would be directing a reboot of Halloween from a script he co-wrote with Danny McBride. Now, the Eastbound and Down star has digressed on a few of the script’s details and it looks like we’re finally (and thankfully) going back to the original series.

“… it’s not a remake,” he confirmed to Cinema Blend. “It’s actually, it’s gonna continue the story of Michael Myers in a really grounded way. And for our mythology, we’re focusing mainly in the first two movies and what that sets up and then where the story can go from there.”

Basically, they’re going the route of Halloween H20: Twenty Years Later by excising some of the franchise’s unnecessary fat, ignoring, ahem, 1982’s spinoff Halloween 3: Season of the Witch, 1988’s Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, 1989’s Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, 1995’s Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, 1998’s Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, 2002’s Halloween: Resurrection, in addition to Rob Zombie’s pitiful 2007 remake and its ludicrous 2009 sequel.

Got all that? Good.

“Green and I are definitely going to [do] a straight-up horror,” McBride continued. “Halloween has always been one of my favorite movies of all time. There’s a simplicity and an efficiency to that first one that I think allows the movies just to be scary as hell. And so Green and I, our approach is to get back to that.”

But why stop at Halloween II, McBride? As we suggested last year, the wisest approach would be to go back to the ending of the 1978 original, when Myers simply vanished into the darkness of Haddonfield, Illinois and wasn’t tied to the whole brother-sister storyline.

We’ll see how it all shakes down October 19th, 2018.