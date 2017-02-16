David Bowie documentary The Last Five Years coming to HBO

Documentarian Francis Whately explored some of the most creatively important years in the life of David Bowie with his 2013 film David Bowie: Five Years. Now he’ll give insight into the time leading up to the iconic artist’s death with a follow-up doc called David Bowie: The Last Five Years.

HBO has acquired the US television rights for the BBC Films documentary, according to The Wrap. The Last Five Years covers a period during which Bowie worked on his albums The Next Day and the Grammy-sweeping ★ (Blackstar), as well as his musical, Lazarus. The film comprises rare interviews with Bowie himself, archival footage, and audio from the Blackstar and The Next Day sessions alongside interviews with some of the musician’s collaborators and friends.

In a statement, Whately said, “Looking at Bowie’s extraordinary creativity during the last five years of his life has allowed me to reexamine his life’s work and move beyond the simplistic view that his career was simply predicated on change. HBO, whose global output the world admires, is a great channel to get this incredible documentary out to the US fans.”

There’s no word yet on when HBO will air The Last Five Years.