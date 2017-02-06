David Bowie’s No Plan EP to be released on CD and vinyl formats

To celebrate what would have been David Bowie’s 70th birthday last month, Columbia Records collected his final recordings for a new EP called No Plan. The release was comprised of three new tracks, “No Plan”, “Killing a Little Time”, and “When I Met You”, along with “Lazarus” from Blackstar, and made available via all digital platforms.

For those fans hoping to own the EP for their physical collections, today brings exciting news. In the coming months, Bowie’s No Plan will be issued on CD and special vinyl formats, including a “limited edition made-to-order numbered die-cut package with White Vinyl” that comes complete with an exclusive artwork lithograph. The artwork for No Plan was done by Jonathan Barnbrook, a longtime collaborator and the man behind the secrets-riddled artwork of Blackstar.

Below, check out all three of the upcoming physical formats for No Plan, along with their respective release dates. All pre-orders can be found here.

No Plan CD (February 24th)

No Plan Vinyl (April 21st)

Limited Edition No Plan Die-Cut Vinyl With Lithograph (May 26th)

Revisit the video for the EP’s title track: