David Bowie’s No Plan EP to be released on CD and vinyl formats

Including limited edition white vinyl complete with exclusive lithograph

on February 06, 2017, 2:25pm
To celebrate what would have been David Bowie’s 70th birthday last month, Columbia Records collected his final recordings for a new EP called No Plan. The release was comprised of three new tracks, “No Plan”, “Killing a Little Time”, and “When I Met You”, along with “Lazarus” from Blackstar, and made available via all digital platforms.

For those fans hoping to own the EP for their physical collections, today brings exciting news. In the coming months, Bowie’s No Plan will be issued on CD and special vinyl formats, including a “limited edition made-to-order numbered die-cut package with White Vinyl” that comes complete with an exclusive artwork lithograph. The artwork for No Plan was done by Jonathan Barnbrook, a longtime collaborator and the man behind the secrets-riddled artwork of Blackstar. 

Below, check out all three of the upcoming physical formats for No Plan, along with their respective release dates. All pre-orders can be found here.

No Plan CD (February 24th) 

unnamed 15 David Bowies No Plan EP to be released on CD and vinyl formats

No Plan Vinyl (April 21st)

unnamed 12 David Bowies No Plan EP to be released on CD and vinyl formats

Limited Edition No Plan Die-Cut Vinyl With Lithograph (May 26th)

unnamed 14 David Bowies No Plan EP to be released on CD and vinyl formats

Revisit the video for the EP’s title track:

