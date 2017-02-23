David Bowie’s son Duncan Jones: “Fuck cancer. Fuck it right off the planet.”

Unlike the Grammys, this year’s BRIT Awards got it right by nominating and awarding David Bowie’s Blackstar as Album of the Year. The late musician also won British Male Solo Artist and Best Rock Song for Blackstar’s title track.

Bowie’s son, Duncan Jones, and the musician’s longtime friend and collaborator, Michael C. Hall, were on hand to accept the awards.

In his speech, Jones said, “I lost my dad last year, but I also became a dad and I was spending a lot of time, after getting over the shock, of trying to work out what would I want my son to know about his granddad. And I think it would be the same thing that most of my dad’s fans have taken over the last 50 years: That he’s always been there supporting people who think they’re a little bit weird or a little bit strange – a little bit different.

“And he’s always been there for them. So this award is for all the kooks and all the people who make the kooks,” Jones added.

Afterward, Jones took to Twitter to add, “I did forget one little bit of the speech though… Fuck cancer. Fuck it right off the planet.”

As for Hall, who starred in Bowie’s production of Lazarus, he noted the irony of accepting an award on the musician’s behalf. “If David Bowie could be here tonight, he probably wouldn’t be here tonight.”

Watch both speeches below: