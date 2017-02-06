Deftones announce 2017 summer tour with Rise Against

Photos by Philip Cosores

This summer, Deftones will embark on North American tour alongside fellow hard rockers Rise Against. The 21-city jaunt commences in Chicago on June 9th and also includes stops in Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Charlotte, and Miami, among other prominent cities. Update: Thrive will serve as the tour’s supporting act.

See the full tour itinerary below. Tickets go on sale beginning February 10th.

Deftones will be touring in support of Gore, one of our favorite releases from all of 2016.

Deftones 2017 Tour Dates:

04/18 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

04/19 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

04/20 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

04/21 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

04/23 – Offenbach, DE @ Stadthalle

04/24 – Tiburg, NL @ 013

04/25 – Luxembourg @ Rockhal

04/27 – Berlin, DE @ Velodrom

04/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

04/29 – Meerhout, BE @ Groezrock

05/01 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

05/02 – Paris, FR @ Olympia

05/03 – Paris, FR @ Olympia

05/05 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

05/06 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

05/07 – Glasgow, UK @ SECC

05/09 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

05/10 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

06/10 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Theater at Freedom Hill ^

06/11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

06/13 – Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater ^

06/16 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion ^

06/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing ^

06/18 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^

06/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

06/22 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

06/23 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater ^

06/24 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater ^

06/26 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

06/27 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion ^

06/28 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater ^

06/30 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center ^

07/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater ^

07/03 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre ^

07/06 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion ^

07/07 – Chula Vista, CA @ Sleep Train Amphitheatre ^

07/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Center ^

07/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion ^

^ = w/ Rise Against and Thrice

Watch Deftones’ video for “Prayers/Triangles”: