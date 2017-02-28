Democrats troll Trump by inviting Meryl Streep to attend his speech to Congress

During the election, Donald Trump invited Bill Clinton’s former mistresses to attend the presidential debates. As president, Trump is now getting a taste of his own medicine. According to Heat Street, Democrats have invited Meryl Streep to attend Trump’s address to Congress on Tuesday night.

The Academy Award-winning actress is a staunch critic of the president, to the point where she’s giving Rosie O’Donnell a run for her money. Over the summer, Streep mocked then-candidate Trump by debuting an outrageous caricature of him. And at last month’s Golden Globes, she publicly condemned his behavior and policies, saying, “When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.” Trump subsequently responded to Streep’s comments by calling her “one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood.”

On the heels of this weekend’s Academy Awards, it’s unclear whether Streep will be able to make it to Washington, DC by tomorrow. But let’s hope so.