Depeche Mode announce 2017 North American tour

Depeche Mode will soon embark on a lengthy world tour behind their upcoming album, Spirit. Today, they announced a North American leg of dates stretching from August to October. See the full itinerary below.

Spirit, the follow-up to 2013’s Delta Machine, lands on March 17th.

Depeche Mode 2017 Tour Date:

03/24-26 – Glasgow, UK @ BBC 6 Radio Festival

05/05 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena

05/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

05/09 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

05/12 – Nice, FR @ Stade Charles-Ehrmann

05/14 – Ljubljana, SI @ Dvorana Stožice

05/17 – Athens, GR @ Terra Vibe Park

05/20 – Bratislava, SK @ Štadión Pasienky

05/22 – Budapest, HU @ Groupama Aréna

05/24 – Prague, CZ @ Eden Aréna

05/27 – Leipzig, DE @ Festwiese

05/29 – Lille, FR @ Stade Pierre-Mauroy

05/31 – Copenhagen, DK @ Telia Parken

06/03 – London, UK @ London Stadium

06/05 – Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergieStadion

06/07 – Dublin, DE @ Ostragehege

06/09 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion

06/11 – Hannover, DE @ HDI Arena

06/12 – Hannover, DE @ HDI Arena

06/18 – Zurich, CH @ Letzigrund Stadion

06/20 – Frankfurt, DE @ Commerzbank-Arena

06/22 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

06/25 – Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico

06/27 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro

06/29 – Bologna, IT @ Stadio Rentao Dall’Ara

07/01 – Paris, FR @ Stade de FR

07/04 – Gelsenkirchen, DE @ Veltins-Arena

07/06 – Bilbao, ES @ BBK Live Festival

07/08 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/13 – St. Petersburg, RU @ SKK

07/15 – Moscow, RU @ Otkritie Arena

07/17 – Minsk, BY @ Minsk-Arena

07/19 – Kiev, UA @ Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex

07/21 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy

07/23 – Cluj-Napoca, RO @ Cluj Arena

08/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

08/25 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

08/27 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

08/30 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/01 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

09/05 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

09/07 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

09/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/13 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/15 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

09/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

09/20 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheatre

09/22 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

09/24 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

09/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion

09/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/02 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara County Bowl

10/06 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

10/08 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

10/10 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/21 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

10/23 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Watch the video for the album’s lead single, “Where’s the Revolution”: