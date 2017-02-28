Depeche Mode announce 2017 North American tour

Depeche Mode will soon embark on a lengthy world tour behind their upcoming album, Spirit. Today, they announced a North American leg of dates stretching from August to October. See the full itinerary below.
Spirit, the follow-up to 2013’s Delta Machine, lands on March 17th.
Depeche Mode 2017 Tour Date:
03/24-26 – Glasgow, UK @ BBC 6 Radio Festival
05/05 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena
05/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
05/09 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
05/12 – Nice, FR @ Stade Charles-Ehrmann
05/14 – Ljubljana, SI @ Dvorana Stožice
05/17 – Athens, GR @ Terra Vibe Park
05/20 – Bratislava, SK @ Štadión Pasienky
05/22 – Budapest, HU @ Groupama Aréna
05/24 – Prague, CZ @ Eden Aréna
05/27 – Leipzig, DE @ Festwiese
05/29 – Lille, FR @ Stade Pierre-Mauroy
05/31 – Copenhagen, DK @ Telia Parken
06/03 – London, UK @ London Stadium
06/05 – Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergieStadion
06/07 – Dublin, DE @ Ostragehege
06/09 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion
06/11 – Hannover, DE @ HDI Arena
06/12 – Hannover, DE @ HDI Arena
06/18 – Zurich, CH @ Letzigrund Stadion
06/20 – Frankfurt, DE @ Commerzbank-Arena
06/22 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion
06/25 – Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico
06/27 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro
06/29 – Bologna, IT @ Stadio Rentao Dall’Ara
07/01 – Paris, FR @ Stade de FR
07/04 – Gelsenkirchen, DE @ Veltins-Arena
07/06 – Bilbao, ES @ BBK Live Festival
07/08 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/13 – St. Petersburg, RU @ SKK
07/15 – Moscow, RU @ Otkritie Arena
07/17 – Minsk, BY @ Minsk-Arena
07/19 – Kiev, UA @ Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex
07/21 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy
07/23 – Cluj-Napoca, RO @ Cluj Arena
08/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
08/25 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
08/27 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
08/30 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/01 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
09/05 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
09/07 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
09/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/13 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/15 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
09/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
09/20 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheatre
09/22 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
09/24 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
09/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion
09/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/02 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara County Bowl
10/06 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
10/08 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
10/10 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/21 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
10/23 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
10/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Watch the video for the album’s lead single, “Where’s the Revolution”: