Menu
Music Videos

Depeche Mode share new video for “Where’s the Revolution” — watch

The band's 14th studio effort, Spirit, arrives in just a few weeks

by
on February 09, 2017, 11:55am
0 comments

Earlier this month, Depeche Mode returned with “Where’s the Revolution”, the first single off upcoming album Spirit. Today, they’ve shared its corresponding video, which sees the New Wave veterans calling for an uprising from high atop a makeshift pulpit.

(Read: 30 Active Artists to Never Win Grammys)

“Come on, people, you’re letting me down,” lead singer Dave Gahan declares before a modest audience of soldiers waving flags. The bleak, black-and-white clip was directed by Anton Corbijn, known for his work with Arcade Fire, At The Drive-In, and past Depeche Mode visuals for “Should Be Higher” and “Suffer Well”.

Spirit, the follow-up to 2013’s Delta Machinelands on March 17th.

Previous Story
Grammys 2017: Who Will Win, Who Should Win
Next Story
Solange, James Blake, Father John Misty to play FORM Arcosanti 2017
No comments
More Stories