Earlier this month, Depeche Mode returned with “Where’s the Revolution”, the first single off upcoming album Spirit. Today, they’ve shared its corresponding video, which sees the New Wave veterans calling for an uprising from high atop a makeshift pulpit.

(Read: 30 Active Artists to Never Win Grammys)

“Come on, people, you’re letting me down,” lead singer Dave Gahan declares before a modest audience of soldiers waving flags. The bleak, black-and-white clip was directed by Anton Corbijn, known for his work with Arcade Fire, At The Drive-In, and past Depeche Mode visuals for “Should Be Higher” and “Suffer Well”.

Spirit, the follow-up to 2013’s Delta Machine, lands on March 17th.