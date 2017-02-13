Descendents announce 2017 North American tour dates

Photo by Debi Del Grande

Descendents may be old-timers in the echelons of pop punkdom, but they’re still one of the greatest bands the genre has ever offered. They’ll continue to prove that fact when they return to the road for an extensive run of newly announced North American tour dates.

Coming in support of their latest release, Hypercaffium Spazzinate, the massive schedule stretches from April all the way through mid-December. Yes, we’re barely halfway through February, and we already have Descendents concerts to look forward to for next winter.

The last time Milo and the boys toured the US, they brought along stellar support from Modern Baseball, Beach Slang, Fucked Up, and Bully. While there’s no word yet on who will serve as openers for this upcoming trek, we can only hope they’re half as excellent as that crew.

Find Descendents’ complete itinerary below.

Descendents 2017 Tour Dates:

02/16 – Hindsmarsh, AU @ The Gov, Main Room

02/17 – Perth, AU @ Capitol

02/19 – Melbourne, AU @ 170 Russell

02/20 – Melbourne, AU @ 170 Russell

02/22 – Albany Creek, AU @ Eatons Hill Hotel & Function Centre

02/24 – Brisbane, AU @ Eatons Hill Hotel & Function Centre

02/26 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

04/06 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

04/08-09 – Santa Ana, CA @ When We Were Young Festival

04/21 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

04/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

05/03 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

05/06 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/04 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

06/06 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

06/08 – Vienna, AT @ Vienna Arena

07/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

07/22 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

08/04 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

08/05 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

08/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

08/27 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Center

09/07 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

09/08 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

09/10 – Providence, RI @ Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel

09/22 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

09/23 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/06 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/07 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/20 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

11/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

11/04 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!

11/17 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

11/18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

12/01 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

12/02 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

12/15 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

12/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

Revisit the band’s video for “Victim of Me”: