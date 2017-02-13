Descendents announce 2017 North American tour dates

Photo by Debi Del Grande
Descendents may be old-timers in the echelons of pop punkdom, but they’re still one of the greatest bands the genre has ever offered. They’ll continue to prove that fact when they return to the road for an extensive run of newly announced North American tour dates.
Coming in support of their latest release, Hypercaffium Spazzinate, the massive schedule stretches from April all the way through mid-December. Yes, we’re barely halfway through February, and we already have Descendents concerts to look forward to for next winter.
The last time Milo and the boys toured the US, they brought along stellar support from Modern Baseball, Beach Slang, Fucked Up, and Bully. While there’s no word yet on who will serve as openers for this upcoming trek, we can only hope they’re half as excellent as that crew.
Find Descendents’ complete itinerary below.
Descendents 2017 Tour Dates:
02/16 – Hindsmarsh, AU @ The Gov, Main Room
02/17 – Perth, AU @ Capitol
02/19 – Melbourne, AU @ 170 Russell
02/20 – Melbourne, AU @ 170 Russell
02/22 – Albany Creek, AU @ Eatons Hill Hotel & Function Centre
02/24 – Brisbane, AU @ Eatons Hill Hotel & Function Centre
02/26 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik
04/06 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
04/08-09 – Santa Ana, CA @ When We Were Young Festival
04/21 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
04/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
05/03 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
05/06 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall
06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/04 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
06/06 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
06/08 – Vienna, AT @ Vienna Arena
07/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
07/22 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
08/04 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
08/05 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
08/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
08/27 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Center
09/07 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
09/08 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
09/10 – Providence, RI @ Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel
09/22 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
09/23 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/06 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
10/07 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/20 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
11/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
11/04 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!
11/17 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
11/18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
12/01 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
12/02 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
12/15 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
12/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
Revisit the band’s video for “Victim of Me”: