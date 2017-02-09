When the world first laid ears on Desiigner’s high energy music, he was viewed as nothing more than a Future clone. The G.O.O.D. music signee’s breakthrough song, “Panda”, sounded like he had been sipping dirty sprite alongside Atlanta’s hottest trap star, but he turned away doubters with the booming, melodic “Tiimmy Turner” last summer. Today, the Brooklyn native is back at it again with a new song, “Outlet.”

Of course, Desiigner’s music is still an acquired taste and the piercing horns which carry the first half of the track don’t do him any favors. The young rapper’s harmonizing flow is buried under Vinylz’ overpowering production, hiding competent lines like “You be talking like you B.I.G./ You’ll get crossed out, you ain’t got Faith.”

During the second verse, however, the brass gives way to 808s and gothic synth, allowing Desiigner a chance to let loose with rapid fire lines. “Got gold bottle with that stripper with me/ Getting more liquor, more pigeons, more cash/ More chicken/ Dead niggas come through, gon’ flip ’em.”

Perhaps if Desiigner is allowed to pair his naturally gruff vocals with production more like the latter half of “Outlet”, he has a fighting chance to carve out his own lane. If not, then he unfortunately may have hit his ceiling. Listen for yourself below.