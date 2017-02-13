Dillinger Escape Plan cancel European tour following bus crash

Over the weekend, The Dillinger Escape Plan’s tour bus was struck by a truck carrying the band’s gear prior to a scheduled concert in Krakow, Poland. According to The Associated Press, 13 people were hospitalized after the accident, but none of the band members were seriously injured. Additionally, much of the band’s equipment was destroyed.

The band described the harrowing incident in a Facebook post, writing, “We were ripped out of sleep at 8:25 a.m. to what still feels like a lucid nightmare. The cacophony of metal bending and things breaking and people screaming and what felt like being hit by a missile. Without going into detail, not everyone is out of the hospital yet, some of us are hurt worse than others.”

Understandably, Dillinger Escape Plan has called off the remainder of their European tour. The dates were part of a larger farewell tour scheduled to run into the summer. “We will reschedule every one that we can, and we’ll update more when we can,” the band added. In the interim, they’ve set up a GoFundMe page to help replace their destroyed gear.