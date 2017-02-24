Photo by Jason Bruton

Spaghetti-Westerns and electronic music seem dichotomously opposed by their very nature. One is built on leather and six-shooters while the other is all about computers and modern tech. But if Westworld taught us anything, it’s that bringing the future and the past together can lead to some truly intriguing results. Dirtwire have been bridging that divide in the sonic world over the course of four albums, melding Americana and World music with funk and electronic beats.

On their forthcoming fifth record, Showdown, the trio of Beats Antique’s David Satori, Bolo’s Evan Fraser, and newest member Mark Reveley of Jed and Lucia push the envelope even further. New single “The Whip”, for example, places slinking James Bond-esque guitars and thumping rhythms alongside sliding lap steel and dusty road whistling. It’s something like if Ennio Morricone had been hired to score a spy thriller, a foreboding and mysterious concoction perfect for a stetson-wearing hero dropping in from a black-ops helicopter.

Dirtwire themselves describe the track to Consequence of Sound as, “A whoopin’, whippin’ n’ whistlin’ wild Westworld epic electro bandit anthem partly inspired by the great Ennio Morricone, the western film composer who made so many great soundtracks in the 60’s and 70’s. The surfy spaghetti guitars and lap steel riff in aggressive and spooky ways as the megaphone hollers and the whips crack in the sky.”

Take a listen below.

Showdown is due out March 9th. Dirtwire will support the release with tour beginning next month, the dates of which are below.

Dirtwire 2017 Tour Dates:

03/01 – Sebastopol, CA @ Hopmonk Tavern

03/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

03/03 – Reno, NV @ The Trocadero Room

03/04 – Bijou, CA @ Tahoe Beach Retreat

03/05 – Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theater Lounge

03/07 – Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theater Pub

03/08 – Eugene, OR @ Hi-Fi Music Hall

03/09 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater

03/10 – Seattle, WA @ Nectar Lounge

03/11 – Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo

03/15 – North Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

03/17 – Nelson, BC @ Bloom Nightclub

03/18 – Fernie, BC @ Royal

03/22 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station

03/31 – Tokyo, JP @ Powers 2

04/05 – Gianyar, ID @ New Earth Festival

04/07-09 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Lucidity Festival

05/18-21 – Joshua Tree, CA @ Joshua Tree Music Festival

05/25-30 – Bradley, CA @ Lightning in a Bottle Festival

06/15-18 – Hummingbird Ranch, CO @ Sonic Bloom Festival

08/17-23 – Big Summit Prairie, OR @ Eclipse FEstival