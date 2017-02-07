February 24th marks the release of Dirty Projectors’ new self-titled effort. Following last month’s Kanye West-referencing “Up In Hudson”, the band’s seventh LP is being previewed today with a star-studded single called “Cool Your Heart”.

The futuristic, feel-good track was co-written by frontman David Longstreth and Solange Knowles, and features guest vocals from experimental R&B singer Dawn Richard, aka D∆WN. According to a press release, the single also includes additional production magic from Tyondai Braxton of Battles and a Bahia beat courtesy of Mauro Refosco, a longtime recording and touring percussionist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Atoms for Peace.

Take a listen above via the track’s corresponding music video. Directed by That Go (Father John Misty, Bat For Lashes), it stars both Longstreth and Richard as they take a nighttime journey down a deserted California road.

Dirty Projectors Tracklist:

01. Keep Your Name

02. Death Spiral

03. Up in Hudson

04. Work Together

05. Little Bubble

06. Winner Take Nothing

07. Ascent Through Clouds

08. Cool Your Heart

09. I See You