February 24th marks the release of Dirty Projectors’ new self-titled effort. Following last month’s Kanye West-referencing “Up In Hudson”, the band’s seventh LP is being previewed today with a star-studded single called “Cool Your Heart”.
The futuristic, feel-good track was co-written by frontman David Longstreth and Solange Knowles, and features guest vocals from experimental R&B singer Dawn Richard, aka D∆WN. According to a press release, the single also includes additional production magic from Tyondai Braxton of Battles and a Bahia beat courtesy of Mauro Refosco, a longtime recording and touring percussionist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Atoms for Peace.
Take a listen above via the track’s corresponding music video. Directed by That Go (Father John Misty, Bat For Lashes), it stars both Longstreth and Richard as they take a nighttime journey down a deserted California road.
Dirty Projectors Tracklist:
01. Keep Your Name
02. Death Spiral
03. Up in Hudson
04. Work Together
05. Little Bubble
06. Winner Take Nothing
07. Ascent Through Clouds
08. Cool Your Heart
09. I See You