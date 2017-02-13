Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

DJ Khaled recruits Beyoncé and Jay Z for “Shining” — listen

New single likely appears on Khaled's new album, Grateful

by
on February 13, 2017, 12:37am
0 comments
dj-khaled-shining

Tonight’s Grammy Awards ended like a horror movie after Beyoncé’s Lemonade was robbed of Album of the Year. Perhaps then it’s only appropriate for Queen Bey and Jay Z to appear on a new song called “Shining”, released by DJ Khaled minutes after this year’s Grammys concluded.

Beyond the timing of its release, “Shining” is noteworthy for what may be Jay Z’s latest diss aimed at Drake. He raps, “I know y’all ain’t, ain’t talkin’ numbers, right?/ I know y’all ain’t, ain’t talkin’ summers, right?/ I know you ain’t walkin’ ’round talkin’ down/ Sayin’ boss shit when you a runner, right?”

The track, which likely appears on Khaled’s forthcoming album Grateful, is streaming exclusively on TIDAL. Listen below.

Previous Story
Adele says what we’re all thinking: Beyoncé should have won the Grammy for Album of the Year
Next Story
Blue Ivy rocks a pink tux in honor of Prince, earns legend status at the 2017 Grammys — watch
No comments
More Stories