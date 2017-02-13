Tonight’s Grammy Awards ended like a horror movie after Beyoncé’s Lemonade was robbed of Album of the Year. Perhaps then it’s only appropriate for Queen Bey and Jay Z to appear on a new song called “Shining”, released by DJ Khaled minutes after this year’s Grammys concluded.

Beyond the timing of its release, “Shining” is noteworthy for what may be Jay Z’s latest diss aimed at Drake. He raps, “I know y’all ain’t, ain’t talkin’ numbers, right?/ I know y’all ain’t, ain’t talkin’ summers, right?/ I know you ain’t walkin’ ’round talkin’ down/ Sayin’ boss shit when you a runner, right?”

The track, which likely appears on Khaled’s forthcoming album Grateful, is streaming exclusively on TIDAL. Listen below.