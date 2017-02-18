Donald Glover cast as Simba in Disney’s Lion King remake

Disney is churning out live-action remakes of all its classic animated films. Following The Jungle Book and Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King is the next up on the studio’s docket. Jon Favreau (Iron Man, Elf) has been tasked with directing the high-profile project, and tonight, two of the most prominent roles have been cast.

None other than Donald Glover will play the young king, Simba. The rapper-turned-actor has seen his profile on the rise following the success of his FX series, Atlanta. He was recently cast as Lando Calrissian in Disney’s upcoming Han Solo anthology film, and he’ll also appear in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Joining Glover in The Lion King is legendary actor James Earl Jones, who will reprise his role as Mufasa, the father character he voiced in the 1994 animated original.

Jeff Nathanson (Catch Me If You Can, The Terminal) is writing the film’s script. A release date has yet to be nailed down, but presumambly production will begin once Glover finishes filming the Han Solo movie. He’s got some time, as Atlanta won’t return until 2018.