Donald Trump left “rattled” by Melissa McCarthy’s SNL caricature of Sean Spicer

Sean Spicer became a living, breathing meme the very moment he entered the White House Briefing Room to defend the size of Donald Trump’s inauguration crowd. Three weeks after that fateful incident, Spicer remains a popular punching bag for tweeters and NBA coaches alike.

Over the weekend, SNL finally weighed in with a damning caricature of Spicer played by actress Melissa McCarthy. While Spicer himself shrugged off the sketch during a Q&A with reporters on Monday, White House staffers voiced their dismay in a new report from Politico.

“The SNL clip was seen by some in Trump’s orbit as devastating because it was accurate,” noted one White House source. Trump, in particular, was “rattled,” according to Politico, who hilariously note that his main point of contention had to do with McCarthy’s involvement. “More than being lampooned as a press secretary who makes up facts, it was Spicer’s portrayal by a woman that was most problematic in the president’s eyes,” sources explained.

Trump’s silence on Twitter underscores his dissatisfaction, Politico notes. In fact, Trump is said to be so incensed, it may have ramifications on Spicer’s future employment. “The unflattering send-up by a female comedian was not considered helpful for Spicer’s longevity in the grueling, high-profile job,” according to the report, which quotes a top Trump donor in saying, “Trump doesn’t like his people to look weak.”

Take pleasure in Trump’s despair and replay the sketch below.