Donald Trump takes credit for Oscar’s Best Picture blunder

It took a little longer than expected, but Fuckface von Clownstick has finally weighed in on last night’s Academy Awards. And would it surprise you to hear that he’s making it all about himself?

Speaking to Breitbart on Monday afternoon, Donald Trump said he was responsible for the major blunder that saw La La Land mistakenly announced as the winner of Best Picture. “I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn’t get the act together at the end,” Trump responded. “It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening. I’ve been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad.”

While it is true that the Oscars featured plenty of completely justifiable Trump bashing, it appears the Best Picture snafu was the fault of a tweet happy Pricewaterhouse accountant who mistakenly handed Warren Beatty the wrong envelope.

Still, he’s responsible for plenty of other awful things, so… fuck you, Donald.