Donald Trump “upset” over SNL’s portrayal of Steve Bannon as the Grim Reaper

Snowflake-in-Chief Donald Trump is once again losing sleep over SNL’s portrayal of him and his senior staff. For months, the president has railed against Alec Baldwin’s on-the-nose impersonation, but he was especially “rattled” when a female — Melissa McCarthy — dared to play his press secretary Sean Spicer. Recent episodes have also mocked White House chief strategist Steven Bannon by portraying him as the Grim Reaper. This too has incensed Trump, according to a new report from the Washington Post.

The particular sketch in question sees the Grim Reaper presented as America’s actual president, manipulating Trump’s actions before ultimately relegating him to a miniature desk where he plays with a toy.

The Grim Reaper character returned for last week’s episode, appearing in support of Trump as he makes his case before The People’s Court.

Fortunately for Trump and his administration, there’s no new episode of SNL this weekend.