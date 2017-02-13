Donald Trump may fancy himself the leader of the free world, but he behaves more like an angsty teenager when given a Twitter account and no supervision. The fine folks over at YouTube comedy channel Super Deluxe noticed how much President Trump’s tweets have in common with the lyrics of early 2000s emo music, so they took the liberty of combining the two. The result is a glorious, nightmarish reminder that the man in charge of the nuclear codes basically writes like the backup frontman of Hawthorne Heights. Check it out below.

We noticed that @realdonaldtrump's tweets are basically the lyrics to an early 2000s emo song, so we turned them into one. pic.twitter.com/WjquEHrreo — Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) February 12, 2017

We’re sure Trump would be pissed if he saw this, but he’s probably too busy seething in rage at Melissa McCarthy’s latest lady-like impersonation of Press Secretary Sean Spicer on SNL.