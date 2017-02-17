Don’t freak out, The White Stripes’ music wasn’t pulled from Spotify

Spotify subscribers looking to The White Stripes for a Thursday night pick-me-up may have noticed that much of the band’s catalog is no longer available to stream. Specifically, the band’s first five studio albums are noticeably missing from the streaming music platform.

Fret not, however; Jack White didn’t pull his music and go full TIDAL. Rather, a representative for White’s Third Man Records tells us it’s simply the result of a technical snafu involving the band’s distribution partner, Global Mediabank. “It’s getting fixed,” the representative added. The glitch also affects The Raconteurs’ Broken Boy Soldiers.

In the meantime, 2007’s Icky Thump, a selection of the band’s greatest hits, and Jack White’s solo catalog remain available to stream on Spotify.