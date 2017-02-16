Menu
Drake, ASAP pop up in The Weeknd’s video for “Reminder” — watch

Released in celebration of the Canadian crooner's 27th birthday

on February 16, 2017, 12:46pm
Today marks The Weeknd’s 27th birthday, and the Canadian crooner is celebrating with the release of a high-budget music video for “Reminder”. It features all the usual tropes: guest stars galore (Drake, ASAP Rocky, and Travis Scott make cameos), fast cars, gorgeous women, and drugs. And all I did for my 27th birthday is get blackout drunk at a dive bar. Watch the video above.

“Reminder” appears on The Weeknd’s latest album, Starboy. This past weekend, he teamed up with Daft Punk to perform “I Feel It Coming” at the Grammy Awards.

