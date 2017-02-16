Today marks The Weeknd’s 27th birthday, and the Canadian crooner is celebrating with the release of a high-budget music video for “Reminder”. It features all the usual tropes: guest stars galore (Drake, ASAP Rocky, and Travis Scott make cameos), fast cars, gorgeous women, and drugs. And all I did for my 27th birthday is get blackout drunk at a dive bar. Watch the video above.

“Reminder” appears on The Weeknd’s latest album, Starboy. This past weekend, he teamed up with Daft Punk to perform “I Feel It Coming” at the Grammy Awards.