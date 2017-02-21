Menu
Emma Watson cheerfully performs “Belle” in latest Beauty and the Beast trailer — watch

Be Disney's guest beginning March 17th

on February 21, 2017, 3:00pm
As the March 17th release date for the live-action version of Beauty and the Beast fast approaches, Disney continues to tease music from the film. After sharing a preview of star Emma Watson singing “Something There” last month, the studio has released a clip of the actress performing “Belle”.

The snippet, which you can watch above, begins with Watson’s Belle strolling through town to run her morning errands. Naturally, the film’s protagonist immediately breaks out into song amidst gossip and commentary from the townspeople.

There are, however, slight differences between Belle’s appearance and the lyrics of the song compared to the original animated version of Beauty and the Beast. As Variety points out, Belle is no longer carrying a hand basket in the new update. Also, the lyrics find her returning a book “about two lovers in fair Verona” (Romeo and Juliet) compared to “a beanstalk and an ogre” (Jack and the Beanstalk) in the original.

Watch a recent trailer for Beauty and the Beast featuring Ariana Grande and John Legend putting a fresh spin on the classic theme song below.

