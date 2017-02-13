Menu
Ennio Morricone’s score for John Carpenter’s The Thing gets deluxe vinyl reissue

A gorgeous looking "trapped in the ice" edition to mark the film's 35th anniversary

by
on February 13, 2017, 2:32pm
0 comments
the-thing-reissue

John Carpenter’s horror masterpiece The Thing turns 35 this year, which means Ennio Morricone’s haunting score to the film is also celebrating its anniversary. To mark the occasion, Waxwork Records has announced a gorgeous deluxe vinyl reissue of the official soundtrack, due out February 24th.

Morricone’s classic minimal score has been re-mastered from the original tapes and is available in two different editions: a deep blue and white haze “ice” version and a pure white “snow” version. The ice versions comes in the Trapped in the Ice deluxe package, housed in a high-gloss, break-away slipcase designed to look like cracking ice (above). Also included is a booklet featuring a new interview with Carpenter.

(Read: Silver Screen Scares: A Film for Every Phobia)

Both the Ice and Snow editions include satin coated gatefold jackets with UV spot-gloss, an 11-inch by 22-inch poster, and new artwork by Justin Erickson of Phantom City Creative.

Pre-orders are going on here, with the Snow versions going for $32 and the Ice one retailing at $70. Below, listen to selections from the score and take a look at the two different reissue editions.

The Thing OST Deluxe Reissue Tracklist:
01. Humanity (Part 1)
02. Shape
03. Contamination
04. Bestiality
05. Solitude
06. Eternity
07. Wait
08. Humanity (Part 2)
09. Sterilization
10. Despair

The Thing OST Deluxe Reissue Album Artwork:

unnamed 41 Ennio Morricones score for John Carpenters The Thing gets deluxe vinyl reissue

Ice Edition:

unnamed 3 Ennio Morricones score for John Carpenters The Thing gets deluxe vinyl reissue

Snow Edition:

unnamed 51 Ennio Morricones score for John Carpenters The Thing gets deluxe vinyl reissue

Poster:

unnamed 6 Ennio Morricones score for John Carpenters The Thing gets deluxe vinyl reissue

