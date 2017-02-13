Ennio Morricone’s score for John Carpenter’s The Thing gets deluxe vinyl reissue

John Carpenter’s horror masterpiece The Thing turns 35 this year, which means Ennio Morricone’s haunting score to the film is also celebrating its anniversary. To mark the occasion, Waxwork Records has announced a gorgeous deluxe vinyl reissue of the official soundtrack, due out February 24th.

Morricone’s classic minimal score has been re-mastered from the original tapes and is available in two different editions: a deep blue and white haze “ice” version and a pure white “snow” version. The ice versions comes in the Trapped in the Ice deluxe package, housed in a high-gloss, break-away slipcase designed to look like cracking ice (above). Also included is a booklet featuring a new interview with Carpenter.

(Read: Silver Screen Scares: A Film for Every Phobia)

Both the Ice and Snow editions include satin coated gatefold jackets with UV spot-gloss, an 11-inch by 22-inch poster, and new artwork by Justin Erickson of Phantom City Creative.

Pre-orders are going on here, with the Snow versions going for $32 and the Ice one retailing at $70. Below, listen to selections from the score and take a look at the two different reissue editions.

The Thing OST Deluxe Reissue Tracklist:

01. Humanity (Part 1)

02. Shape

03. Contamination

04. Bestiality

05. Solitude

06. Eternity

07. Wait

08. Humanity (Part 2)

09. Sterilization

10. Despair

The Thing OST Deluxe Reissue Album Artwork:

Ice Edition:

Snow Edition:

Poster: