Erasure announce 17th studio album, World Be Gone

London synthpop veterans Erasure will return with their 17th (!) studio effort this spring. Titled World Be Gone, it serves as the follow-up to 2014’s The Violet Flame.

Due for arrival on May 19th via Mute, the forthcoming album spans 10 tracks and features production from the group’s own Andy Bell and Vince Clarke. It’s said to be a reflective and hopeful record focused on the present-day, “giving the world and recent political upheavals a thoughtful examination,” according to a press release.

“Obviously the current political climate lends itself to lots of ideas,” Bell explains, adding, “I think there’s an under swell of opinion, and people are slowly waking up. I’m hoping that people will take the album in a positive way, that they’ll use it as optimistic rabble-rousing music.”

Check out a trailer for World Be Gone below, followed by the album’s artwork and full tracklist.

World Be Gone Artwork:

World Be Gone Tracklist:

01. Love You to the Sky

02. Be Careful What You Wish For!

03. World Be Gone

04. A Bitter Parting

05. Still It’s Not Over

06. Take Me Out of Myself

07. Sweet Summer Loving

08. Oh What A World

09. Lousy Sum of Nothing

10. Just a Little Love

Erasure are set to tour Europe beginning in May, with both headlining dates and gigs alongside Robbie Williams scheduled.

Erasure 2017 Tour Dates:

05/27 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

05/28 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

05/29 – London, UK @ London Roundhouse

06/02 – Manchester, UK @ Ethiad Stadium ^

06/06 – Southampton, UK @ St. Mary’s Stadium ^

06/09 – Edinburgh, UK @ Murrayfield Stadium ^

06/13 – Coventry, UK @ Ricoh Stadium ^

06/17 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium ^

06/21 – Cardiff, UK @ Ethiad Stadium ^

06/23 – London, UK @ Stadium ^

06/28 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Espirit Arena ^

07/01 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena ^

07/04 – Nijmegan, NL @ Goffertpark ^

07/08 – Werchter, BE @ Festivalpark ^

07/11 – Hannover, DE @ HDI Arena ^

07/14 – Verona, IT @ Stadio Bentegodi ^

07/19 – Frankfurt, DE @ Commerzbank Arena ^

07/22 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion ^

07/25 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbuhne ^

07/29 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena ^

08/04 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenhus Fortress ^

08/07 – Copenhagen, DK @ Telia Parken ^

08/10 – Tampere, FL @ Ratina Stadium ^

08/13 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy ^

08/16 – Vilnius, LT @ Vingis Park ^

08/19 – Prague, CZ @ Airport Letnany ^

08/23 – Budapest, HU @ Groupama Arena ^

08/26 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium ^

08/29 – Klagenfurt, AT @ Worthersee Stadium ^

09/02 – Zurich, CH @ Letzigrund Stadium ^

09/07 – St. Petersburg, RU @ Ledovi Dvorets Palace ^

09/10 – Moscow, RU @ Olympiski ^

^ = w/ Robbie Williams