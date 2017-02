Euphoria Music Festival has revealed its full lineup for 2017. The three-day event goes down August 6th – 9th at Carson Creek Ranch.

Notable acts include Alesso, Pretty Lights, Wiz Khalifa, Young Thug, Chromeo, Moby, Disco Biscuits, Knife Party, Zeds Dead, Bob Moses, Oliver Heldens, Post Malone, The Knocks, Papadosio, Auto Body, Chet Porter, FKJ, Minnesota, Chronixx & Zincfence Redemption, Yotto, and more. See the full lineup below.

General admission and “Fly Life” VIP passes are now available.