We’ve barely entered the second hour of the Grammys, and already we can say that everyone else can go home because Beyoncé just slayed. Queen Bey gave a performance for the ages, pregnant belly out and proud, clad in gold from head to toe, including a jaw-dropping crown that would make even the grandest Greek god jealous.

For performances of Lemonade cuts “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles”, the pop star was joined onstage by a crowd of women also lavishly dressed who gravitated and circled her in worship. For all the power and might that Beyoncé holds, she’s also one that recognizes the importance of the human bond, especially that among women, and she can be seen inviting her fellow sisters to break bread with her at a table. “Your mother is a woman, and women like her cannot be contained,” she recites in the background, lines of poetry that also appeared in her Lemonade film. Not long after, as a nod to motherhood and the generations of women before her, her own mother and daughter made an onscreen cameo.

Echoing the themes of the best album of 2016, she closed with the line: “If we’re gonna heal, let it be glorious.”

Behold the greatness that is Beyoncé at the 2017 Grammys below.