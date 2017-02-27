Ariana Grande is currently busy entertaining fans on one of 2017’s most anticipated tours, but today she gifts us with a new music video for her Future collaboration “Everyday”.

Directed by Chris Marrs Piliero, who helmed her “Break Free” visual as well as others from The Black Keys and Cage the Elephant, the clip finds Grande hanging on street corners and in laundromats draped in an oversized bubble jacket (what’s up ’90s?) — all while people around her randomly begin to make out with each other. Future, who is fresh off two (and possibly three!) new albums, makes a cameo in a 9-5 office, not too far from where a guy and a gal have decided to take their water cooler flirtations to the next level. None of it really makes sense, but it’s an amusing watch nonetheless.

Check it out up above. “Everyday” is taken from Grande’s Dangerous Woman LP, which is out now.