Fast & Furious will fly off screens next year as a global live-arena tour

The forthcoming eighth entry in the Fast & Furious franchise promises to be the most extreme yet, but Universal is already trying to top itself. The studio has teamed up with Brand Events to create Fast & Furious Live, a worldwide live-arena tour that sounds like what you’d get if you combined a monster-truck rally with a metric ton of Mountain Dew.

Debuting in January 2018, Fast & Furious Live will attempt to recreate key scenes and stunts from the films in a live arena setting. Here’s how the official press release describes it: “Re-creating the underground streets of Los Angeles to locations that crisscross the globe, Fast & Furious Live allows fans to relive the most extreme action as precision performance drivers — surrounded by blockbuster set design, authentic digital projections and state-of-the-art physical obstacles — execute pulse-pounding stunts.”

So, yeah, to recap: Extreme! Vroom! [Explosion Sound]! If you need to get your Furious on before January 2018, The Fate of the Furious will serve up a hot plate of adrenaline when it hits theaters April 14th.