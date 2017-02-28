Father John Misty announces 2017 North American tour dates

Photo by Ben Kaye

Father John Misty has revealed his first North American tour dates in support of his forthcoming third album, Pure Comedy. The trek will kick off with two Toronto shows in early May and currently ends with a Mexico City gig on June 7th. Along the way, FJM will stop in Brooklyn, Chicago, and Seattle between a number of music festivals.

As previously announced, Misty will also be the musical guest on the March 4th episode of Saturday Night Live. Find his complete schedule below.

Father John Misty 2017 Tour Dates:

03/26 – Glasgow, UK @ BBC 6 Music Festival

04/12 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

05/05 – Toronto, ON @ Royal Alexandra Theatre

05/06 – Toronto, ON @ Royal Alexandra Theatre

05/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

05/13 – Mayer, Arizona @ FORM Arcosanti Festival

05/15 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

05/24 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

05/26 – Burnaby, BC @ Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park

06/07 – Mexico City, MX @ Metropolitan Theatre

06/22-24 – Oslo, NO @ Piknik I Parken Festival

06/23-25 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival

09/28-30 – Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/04-06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/31-09/03 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

The follow-up to 2015’s excellent I Love You, Honeybear, Pure Comedy is out April 7th on Sub Pop. Revisit the recent single “Ballad of a Dying Man” below.