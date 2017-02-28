Father John Misty announces 2017 North American tour dates

Photo by Ben Kaye
Father John Misty has revealed his first North American tour dates in support of his forthcoming third album, Pure Comedy. The trek will kick off with two Toronto shows in early May and currently ends with a Mexico City gig on June 7th. Along the way, FJM will stop in Brooklyn, Chicago, and Seattle between a number of music festivals.
As previously announced, Misty will also be the musical guest on the March 4th episode of Saturday Night Live. Find his complete schedule below.
Father John Misty 2017 Tour Dates:
03/26 – Glasgow, UK @ BBC 6 Music Festival
04/12 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s
04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
05/05 – Toronto, ON @ Royal Alexandra Theatre
05/06 – Toronto, ON @ Royal Alexandra Theatre
05/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
05/13 – Mayer, Arizona @ FORM Arcosanti Festival
05/15 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
05/24 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
05/26 – Burnaby, BC @ Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park
06/07 – Mexico City, MX @ Metropolitan Theatre
06/22-24 – Oslo, NO @ Piknik I Parken Festival
06/23-25 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival
09/28-30 – Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
08/04-06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/31-09/03 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival
The follow-up to 2015’s excellent I Love You, Honeybear, Pure Comedy is out April 7th on Sub Pop. Revisit the recent single “Ballad of a Dying Man” below.