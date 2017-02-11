Father John Misty stands up for Canada’s most hated band: “I will ride for Nickelback”

Photo by Ben Kaye

Nickelback are the band everyone loves to hate, and we admit that we haven’t exactly been kind to the Canadian rockers in the past. The good news for Chad Kroeger and co. is that they seem to have a fan in Father John Misty, who took issue with a recent Esquire article that mockingly referred to the Chainsmokers as “The Nickelback of EDM.”

In a new interview with NME, FJM emphatically stated his support for Nickelback and proceeded to go off on a lengthy tangent about how the band’s 2001 single, “How You Remind Me”, is actually an unheralded gem, saying “That’s a fucking great song. Have you heard that song? It’s great.” When pressed on what he liked about the song, he replied:

“That’s the problem with the internet and social media and stuff. You can’t say what it is that you like about something, you know? If you like something, it’s supposed to be beyond the intellectual. But I will ride for Nickelback. I want that on the record. ‘Farmer John Misery: I ride for Nickelback.’”

Just so we’re clear, let’s state that again. Farmer John Misery: He rides for Nickleback. What remains to be seen is whether the Canadian rockers had any influence on FJM’s new album, Pure Comedy, which drops April 7th via Sub Pop/Bella Union.