Flume releases new Skin Companion EP II: Stream/download

Flume took home Best Dance/Electronic Album at this year’s Grammys for his sophomore full-length, Skin. The effort’s 16 tracks weren’t the only ones the Australian producer recorded during the sessions, however. He previously shared a few of the cut songs with November’s Skin Companion EP I, and he’s back today with four more on Skin Companion EP II.

Like with much of his work, Harley Streten isn’t alone on these new tracks. Companion EP II features Pusha T, Moses Sumney, and Dave Bayley of Glass Animals. The whole thing is available to stream below.

A 12-inch vinyl version of Skin Companion EP II is slated to arrive on May 5th; pre-orders are going on here.

Skin Companion EP II Tracklist:

01. Enough (feat. Pusha T)

02. Weekend (feat. Moses Sumney)

03. Depth Charge

04. Fantastic (feat. Dave Bayley of Glass Animals)