The 42nd season of Austin City Limits wrapped up with a performance from Foals. The UK alt rockers performed a trio of tracks from their 2015 album, What Went Down, along with “Late Night” and “My Number” from 2013’s Holy Fire.

Replay the episode in full above. It also featured Alejandro Escovedo.

Setlist:

My Number

Give It All

Mountain at My Gates

Late Night

What Went Down

