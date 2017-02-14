Menu
Foals close out 42nd season of Austin City Limits — watch

UK alt rockers perform a five-song set

by
on February 14, 2017, 11:25am
The 42nd season of Austin City Limits wrapped up with a performance from Foals. The UK alt rockers performed a trio of tracks from their 2015 album, What Went Down, along with “Late Night” and “My Number” from 2013’s Holy Fire.

Replay the episode in full above. It also featured Alejandro Escovedo.

Setlist:
My Number
Give It All
Mountain at My Gates
Late Night
What Went Down

Recent episodes of ACL have featured My Morning Jacket, Iggy Pop and Josh Homme, Florence and the Machine, and Robert Plant.

