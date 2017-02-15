The whole VR experience is a pretty new concept and people are still figuring out how to best utilize it. The Kills, for example, might not be doing anything terribly revolutionary in their VR video for “Whirling Eye”, but there’s probably no better track on which to test the technology. After all, spinning around the camera as Alison Mosshart sings, “Get the vision, come on” feels pretty damn appropriate.

Directed by music video master Sophie Muller (who’s handled everything from Blur’s “Song 2” to Beyoncé’s “Broken-Hearted Girl” to any number of Kills videos), the “Whirling Eye” experience follows Mosshart and Jamie Hince through a variety of settings. There’s a desolate junkyard, a city street corner, and even a disco roller rink. Check it out above; for the best experience, try watching it on your phone or — if you’re fancy enough — your VR headset.

“Whirling Eye” is the latest single off last year’s Ash & Ice.