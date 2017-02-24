Menu
Foo Fighters end hiatus with surprise concert, and it’s being live streamed RIGHT NOW

Intimate concert taking place in Frome, UK

by
on February 24, 2017, 2:50pm
Surprise: Foo Fighters are playing a surprise concert in Frome, UK this evening, and the entire thing is being streamed live via YouTube. Tune in below.

The webcast began with a pre-recorded segment in which Foo Fighters visited Worthy Farm, the site of Glastonbury Music Festival. After confirming their headlining appearance at this summer’s festival, the band made their way up the road to not-for-profit venue called Cheese and Grain. There, they took the stage for their first public performance since November 2015.

