Foo Fighters make live return at MusiCares Person of the Year concert honoring Tom Petty

Grammys Weekend kicked off Friday night with a gala honoring this year’s MusiCares Person of the Year: Tom Petty. The lead Heartbreaker was honored by an all-star concert that featured the likes of Foo Fighters, which marked the band’s first on-stage performance since November 2015. Dave Grohl and co. performed “Honeybee”, one of the songs which Grohl played with the Heartbreakers on SNL in 1994. They also teamed with Gary Clark Jr. for “Breakdown”.

Other performers included Regina Spektor (who sang Mudcrutch’s “I Forgive it All”), Stevie Nicks (who joined Petty for “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” and “Insider”), Jeff Lynne (who performed his Petty collaboration “I Won’t Back Down”, Cage the Elephant (who covered “Last Dance With Mary Jane”), Norah Jones (who sang “Time to Move On” and “You Don’t Know How It Feels), and Petty himself (whose closing set included “Don’t Come Around Here No More” and forceful “Running Down a Dream”).

Watch fan-shot footage below.

#Repost @busbee ・・・ #musicares #Foofighters #davegrohl #breakdown A video posted by Foo Fighters Team (@foofightersteam) on Feb 10, 2017 at 9:53pm PST

Breakdown with The Foo's and Gary Clark Jr! #foofighters #garyclarkjr #tompetty #musicares A video posted by Ken Levitan (@kvnashville) on Feb 11, 2017 at 10:34am PST

Stevie & Tom Petty on stage together🙌🏼 @musicares #stevienicks #tompetty #pregrammy #music #legends #musicares A video posted by M a l i a (@malia_mauigirl) on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:02am PST

Stevie and Tom Petty doing Insider yesterday 😍😍😍 Thanks to Patrick Ryan #stevienicks #tompetty #insider #musicares #grammys #personoftheyear A video posted by Marie Johnson (@mariej1705x) on Feb 11, 2017 at 10:06am PST