Foo Fighters tease new music during surprise UK concert: Setlist + video

Foo Fighters returned to the stage in Frome, UK on Friday night for their first performance since November 2015. Taking place at a not-for-profit venue called Cheese and Grain, the surprise concert came in anticipation of the band’s headlining appearance at Glastonbury this summer. (The venue is located just miles up the road from the festival’s grounds.)

Showing little rust, Foo Fighters treated fans to a 24-song set that included more than a few surprises. Right from the onset, the band offered the live debut of “Sean” from their Saint Cecilia EP. They also previewed two new songs, “Keep Your Pretty Promise to Yourself” and “Run With Me”. Near the end of the set, the took a series of fan requests, leading to impromptu performances of “Wattershed”, “Big Me”, and “For All the Cows”.

Watch video of the concert below.

Setlist:

Learn to Fly

Sean (Live Debut)

White Limo

Arlandria

Something From Nothing

The Pretender -> Keep Your Pretty Promise to Yourself (New Song) -> Help Me Rhonda (Beach Boys cover)

Walk

My Hero

Cold Day in the Sun

Congregation

These Days

Wheels

Times Like These

All My Life

Skin and Bones

This Is a Call -> Run With Me

Hey, Johnny Park!

Monkey Wrench

Best of You

Wattershed

Big Me

For All the Cows

Enough Space

Everlong