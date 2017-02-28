Franz Ferdinand announce North American summer tour

Franz Ferdinand are confirmed to perform at a trio of US festivals this summer: Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, AL; NYC’s Governors Ball Music Festival; and Firefly Music Festival in Dover, DE. Now, to accompany these festival gigs, the alternative rockers have mapped out their first extended tour in three years. See the full schedule below.
Prior to hitting the road with Franz Ferdinand, frontman Alex Kapranos will release an album with his new supergroup, BNQT. Entitled Volume 1, it’s due for release on April 28th and is preceded by its opening track/first single, “Restart”.
Franz Ferdinand 2017 Tour Dates:
05/21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
05/22 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
05/23 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
05/25 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
05/26 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
05/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
05/28 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
05/30 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
05/31 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
06/02 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
06/03 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
06/04 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
06/07 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
06/08 – Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street
06/11 – Oceanside, CA @ Oceanside Pier Amphitheater
06/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
06/14 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
06/15 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater
06/16 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
07/21-23 – The Lake District, UK @ Kendal Calling
07/28-30 – Benidorm, ES @ Low Festival
08/03-05 – Luhmühlen, DE @ A Summer’s Tale
08/05 – Inverness-shire, UK @ Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival
08/26 – Charleville Mezieres, FR @ Cabaret Vert
08/27 – Portsmouth, UK @ Victorious Festival
08/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
08/30 – Antwerp, BE @ Rivierenhof