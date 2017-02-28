Franz Ferdinand announce North American summer tour

Franz Ferdinand are confirmed to perform at a trio of US festivals this summer: Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, AL; NYC’s Governors Ball Music Festival; and Firefly Music Festival in Dover, DE. Now, to accompany these festival gigs, the alternative rockers have mapped out their first extended tour in three years. See the full schedule below.

Prior to hitting the road with Franz Ferdinand, frontman Alex Kapranos will release an album with his new supergroup, BNQT. Entitled Volume 1, it’s due for release on April 28th and is preceded by its opening track/first single, “Restart”.

Franz Ferdinand 2017 Tour Dates:

05/21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

05/22 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

05/23 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

05/25 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

05/26 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

05/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

05/28 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

05/30 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

05/31 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

06/02 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

06/03 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

06/04 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/07 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

06/08 – Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street

06/11 – Oceanside, CA @ Oceanside Pier Amphitheater

06/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

06/14 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

06/15 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

06/16 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

07/21-23 – The Lake District, UK @ Kendal Calling

07/28-30 – Benidorm, ES @ Low Festival

08/03-05 – Luhmühlen, DE @ A Summer’s Tale

08/05 – Inverness-shire, UK @ Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival

08/26 – Charleville Mezieres, FR @ Cabaret Vert

08/27 – Portsmouth, UK @ Victorious Festival

08/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

08/30 – Antwerp, BE @ Rivierenhof